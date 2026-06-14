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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Phillies On June 14

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (13th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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