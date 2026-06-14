Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Phillies On June 14

Bauers is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (13th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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