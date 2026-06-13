Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Phillies On June 13

Bauers is hitting for a .278 BA, .378 OBP and .527 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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