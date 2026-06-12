Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Phillies On June 12

Bauers is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs (17th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-7) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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