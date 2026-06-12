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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Phillies On June 12

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs (17th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-7) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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