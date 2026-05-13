Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Padres On May 13

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .348 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 24 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

The Padres will send Michael King (3-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.