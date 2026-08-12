Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Padres On Aug. 12

Bauers is hitting for a .269 BA, .374 OBP and .501 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

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