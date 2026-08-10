Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 10

Bauers is hitting for a .271 BA, .376 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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