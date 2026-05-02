Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Nationals On May 2

Bauers is hitting for a .252 BA, .325 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 19 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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