Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Nationals On May 1

Bauers is hitting for a .260 BA, .321 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 19 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.