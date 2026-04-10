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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Nationals On April 10

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .189 BA, .250 OBP and .378 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored seven runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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