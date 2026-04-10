Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Nationals On April 10

Bauers is hitting for a .189 BA, .250 OBP and .378 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored seven runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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