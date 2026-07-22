Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Mets On July 22

Bauers is hitting for a .259 BA, .366 OBP and .489 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 57 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Christian Scott (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.