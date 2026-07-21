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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Mets On July 21

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Mets at American Family Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .256 BA, .365 OBP and .487 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 57 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Zach Thornton (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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