Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On July 20

Bauers is hitting for a .259 BA, .366 OBP and .492 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 56 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.