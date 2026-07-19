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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Marlins On July 19

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .261 BA, .368 OBP and .495 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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