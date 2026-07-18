Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Marlins On July 18

Bauers is hitting for a .265 BA, .373 OBP and .503 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (9-1) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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