Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Marlins On July 17

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .373 OBP and .508 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs (20th in MLB). Bauers has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Pirates) he went 1 for 3.

Sandy Alcantara (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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