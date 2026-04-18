Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 18

Bauers is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .525 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 13 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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