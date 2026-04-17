Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Marlins On April 17

Bauers is hitting for a .218 BA, .295 OBP and .509 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk (0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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