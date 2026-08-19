Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 19

Bauers is hitting for a .278 BA, .387 OBP and .512 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 72 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (9-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.