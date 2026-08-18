Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Mariners On Aug. 18

Bauers is hitting for a .275 BA, .384 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 70 runs. Bauers has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.