FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Guardians On June 18

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .372 OBP and .507 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (19th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (6-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News