Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Guardians On June 18

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .372 OBP and .507 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (19th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (6-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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