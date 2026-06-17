Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Guardians On June 17

Bauers is hitting for a .274 BA, .374 OBP and .514 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (17th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (9-3) to make his 15th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.