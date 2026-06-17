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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Guardians On June 17

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .274 BA, .374 OBP and .514 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (17th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (9-3) to make his 15th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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