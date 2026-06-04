Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Giants On June 4

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .351 OBP and .486 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 32 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.