Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Giants On June 3

Bauers is hitting for a .275 BA, .356 OBP and .495 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 32 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.

Logan Webb (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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