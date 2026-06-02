Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Giants On June 2

Bauers is hitting for a .277 BA, .360 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 31 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.