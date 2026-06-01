Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Giants On June 1

Bauers is hitting for a .280 BA, .351 OBP and .491 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 30 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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