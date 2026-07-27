Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Giants On July 27

Bauers is hitting for a .263 BA, .369 OBP and .486 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 62 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Tyler Mahle (2-9) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.