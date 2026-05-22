Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Dodgers On May 22

Bauers is hitting for a .291 BA, .360 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 27 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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