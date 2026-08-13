Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 13

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .374 OBP and .499 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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