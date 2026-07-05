Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On July 5

Bauers is hitting for a .266 BA, .365 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 50 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.