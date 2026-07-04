Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 4

Bauers is hitting for a .269 BA, .368 OBP and .496 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 50 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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