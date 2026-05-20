Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Cubs On May 20

Bauers is hitting for a .292 BA, .363 OBP and .507 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 27 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.