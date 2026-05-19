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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 19

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .511 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 27 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Ben Brown (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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