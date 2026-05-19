Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 19

Bauers is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .511 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 27 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Ben Brown (1-1) in his third start of the season.

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