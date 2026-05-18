Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Cubs On May 18

Bauers is hitting for a .281 BA, .358 OBP and .489 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 25 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Shota Imanaga (4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.

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