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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Cubs On May 18

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .281 BA, .358 OBP and .489 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 25 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Shota Imanaga (4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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