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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Cardinals On May 4

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .243 BA, .317 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 20 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (3-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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