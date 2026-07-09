Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 9

Bauers is hitting for a .265 BA, .365 OBP and .495 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 52 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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