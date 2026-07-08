Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 8

Bauers is hitting for a .268 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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