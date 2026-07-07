Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On July 7

Bauers is hitting for a .265 BA, .362 OBP and .495 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 51 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have not yet named a starter.

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