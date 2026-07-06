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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Cardinals On July 6

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Bauers has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .266 BA, .363 OBP and .498 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 51 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 4.80 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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