Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Blue Jays On April 15

Bauers is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .560 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 10 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (17th in MLB). Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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