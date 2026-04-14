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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Blue Jays On April 14

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .239 BA, .300 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored nine runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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