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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Athletics On June 10

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Bauers has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .283 BA, .383 OBP and .525 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs (15th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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