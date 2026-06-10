Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Athletics On June 10

Bauers is hitting for a .283 BA, .383 OBP and .525 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs (15th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.

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