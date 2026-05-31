Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Astros On May 31

Bauers is hitting for a .281 BA, .353 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 29 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

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