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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 8

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .209 BA, .244 OBP and .395 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Kris Bubic (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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