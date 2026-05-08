Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 8

Jones is hitting for a .209 BA, .244 OBP and .395 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Kris Bubic (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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