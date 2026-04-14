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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Royals On April 14

Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .000 BA, .000 OBP and .000 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .000 and he has scored no runs. In 10 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his last action (on April 8 against the Twins) he went 0 for 2.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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