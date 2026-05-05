Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5
Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .200 BA, .238 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Jovani Moran makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.