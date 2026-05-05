Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5

Jones is hitting for a .200 BA, .238 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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