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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 17

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Jones has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .077 BA, .077 OBP and .077 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .154 and he has scored one run. In 13 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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