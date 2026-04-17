Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 17

Jones is hitting for a .077 BA, .077 OBP and .077 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .154 and he has scored one run. In 13 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

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