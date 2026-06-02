Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On June 2

Jones is hitting for a .155 BA, .241 OBP and .268 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored six runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.