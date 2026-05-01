Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Rangers On May 1

Jones is hitting for a .194 BA, .216 OBP and .389 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Braves.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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