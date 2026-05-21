Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 21

Jones is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .327 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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