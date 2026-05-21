Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 21
Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .327 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.
Joey Cantillo (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.