FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 21

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .327 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News