Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 19
Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .192 BA, .236 OBP and .346 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.