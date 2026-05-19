Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 19

Jones is hitting for a .192 BA, .236 OBP and .346 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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